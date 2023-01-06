RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 79.80% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

RingCentral stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

