RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 4.6 %

RSF opened at $16.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.