RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

OPP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 240,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

