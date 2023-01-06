RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

OPP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 240,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.