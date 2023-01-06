RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 5.6%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. 289,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,358,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
RLX Technology Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
