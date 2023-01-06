RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 5.6%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. 289,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,358,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 457,842 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 360,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

