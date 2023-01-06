Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of DoorDash worth $70,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $47.13 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.