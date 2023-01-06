Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.58 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 204.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

