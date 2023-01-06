Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.97 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,705 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $62,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 833,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

