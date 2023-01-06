Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $69,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $834.29 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

