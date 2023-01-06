Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

RHI stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

