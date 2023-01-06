Robert W. Baird Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Neutral

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $670.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

