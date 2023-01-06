Rocket Pool ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $231.45 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,345.43 or 0.07936524 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,024 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,322.7172648 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5,430,336.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

