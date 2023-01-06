Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $139.91 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $139.91 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00039691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00109911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00197441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.77325982 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

