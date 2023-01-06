Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading Down 1.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 7,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James lowered shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Safe-T Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Safe-T Group

About Safe-T Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.