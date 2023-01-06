Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading Down 1.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 7,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
SFET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James lowered shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
