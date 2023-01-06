Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

CRM stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

