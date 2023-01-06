Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF remained flat at $24.86 during trading hours on Friday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

