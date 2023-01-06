Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

