Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

