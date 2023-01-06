Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62.

