Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62.
- On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86.
- On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.
- On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36.
- On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.
- On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $121.28. 2,886,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $193.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
