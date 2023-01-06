Scott Tozier Sells 1,719 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

