SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 332.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 287,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,454,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,215,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

