Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.53 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $566,666.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00161981 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $341,575.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

