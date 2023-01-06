SelfKey Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $5.07 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00450184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.01688097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.32 or 0.30756152 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.