Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,372 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $79,507,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

