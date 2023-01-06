Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

