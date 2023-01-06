Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

AER stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

