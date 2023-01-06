Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.81. Sharp shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 127,763 shares traded.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

