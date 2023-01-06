Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $122.87 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $122.87 million and $1.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,922.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00446586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00916730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00114962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00599137 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00252779 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,020,912,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

