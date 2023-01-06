Simmons Bank Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.33. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,351. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $357.55 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

