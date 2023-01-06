Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

