SingularityNET Hits Market Cap of $60.45 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

