Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 206,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 168,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile



Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Stories

