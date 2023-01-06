Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $175.76. 23,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.