Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.44. 62,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,334. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.