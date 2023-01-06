Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 104,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

