SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.84. 17,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 628,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.32.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

