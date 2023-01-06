Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,533.31

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,533.31 ($18.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,622.50 ($19.55). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,619 ($19.51), with a volume of 653,501 shares changing hands.

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53,983.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,593.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,533.90.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,935.49). In related news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,935.49). Also, insider Richard Howes acquired 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.98 ($59,760.22).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

