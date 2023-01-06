SOMESING Price Tops $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $576,992.51 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

