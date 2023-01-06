SOMESING (SSX) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $37.66 million and $512,334.51 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

