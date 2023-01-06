South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 8.5%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 40,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 27,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$17.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Green Bow Capital LLC bought 75,400 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$33,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,049,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$901,904.08.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

