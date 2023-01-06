Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Up 1.1%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 12,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.
