Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

