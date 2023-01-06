Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.66.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
