St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.47

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.47 and traded as high as $39.77. St. Joe shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 200,359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in St. Joe by 100,333.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 15.2% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.