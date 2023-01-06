Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 7.4 %

Standard Chartered stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

