Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average is $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $225.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

