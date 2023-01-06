Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

