Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,766 shares of company stock worth $9,246,939 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

