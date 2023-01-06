Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.56. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 20,833 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.10 million.

In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,635 shares in the company, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Articles

