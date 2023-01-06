Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.17 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $41.17 million and $1.64 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,042,564,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,650,313,599 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

