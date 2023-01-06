Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

